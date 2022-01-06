Advertisement

Graduation rates for 2020-2021 school year are in, one NCFL school second highest across the state

State graduation rates for the 2020-2021 school year are in and one North Central Florida school districts rank among the top.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State graduation rates for the 2020-2021 school year are in and one North Central Florida school districts rank among the top.

Columbia County has the second-highest graduation rate in the State and ranks above the State average at 95.6 percent up two-tenths of a percent from the year before.

Union County has a graduation rate of 88.3 percent, they have seen the greatest increase in graduations in North Central Florida rising 8.7 percent.

The only other county that saw an increase was Levy County, their graduation rate is 93.8 percent up 4.2 percent.

All other counties have seen a decline in graduation rates.

Alachua County is sitting at 86.6 percent, Bradford County sits at 85 percent, Marion County has a graduation rate of 86.5 percent.

