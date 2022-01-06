Hurricanes blank Rams 1-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a chilly night in North Central Florida, the Gainesville High School boys soccer team squared off at Cititzen’s Field against Eastside High School.

Behind Jean Mairena’s lone goal of the match the Hurricanes were able to defeat the Rams, 1-0 on Wednesday.

Both teams played fast and physical in the opening half of play, but neither side was able to find the back of the net with their shots on goal.

Both keepers were on their toes, shouting out commands for their teammates, as they tried to counter their opponent’s offensive attack.

As the match wore on, Gainesville began to push the ball into Eastside territory more and more.

Finally, in the 64th minute, Hurricanes forward Brendan Foley made a run down the left sideline, and as he cut back toward the top of the box he was able to pass the ball off to Jean Mairena just before the defender got to the ball, and Mairena lobbed a shot toward the far post.

The ball seemed to hang in the air for eternity before it struck the post and ricocheted back into the goal. The small crowd of faithful GHS fans that had attended the game burst into excitement as Mairena, Foley, and their teammates all celebrated the successful kick.

The Rams would get one more crack at tying the contest, though. Three minutes later, Nio Suzuki chipped a free kick into the Hurricanes box, allowing Jacob Gorham to get a solid head on the ball, but Noah Van Riper was in perfect position and caught the ball to deny the equalizer.

Gainesville improves to 7-0-2 with the victory, while Eastside falls to 3-3-2 on the seaosn.

