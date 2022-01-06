Judge William Hodges has died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Judge William Hodges died recently at the age of 87.

Judge Hodges was a double gator, graduating from UF in 1956 and then with his Juris Doctor from the college of law in 1958.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon appointed Hodges to serve for the U.S District Court of the middle district of Florida. He served the court system until 2018 and was honored by the Supreme Court of The United States for his service.

