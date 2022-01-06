Judge William Hodges has died

Advertisement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Judge William Hodges died recently at the age of 87. 

Judge Hodges was a double gator, graduating from UF in 1956 and then with his Juris Doctor from the college of law in 1958. 

In 1971, President Richard Nixon appointed Hodges to serve for the U.S District Court of the middle district of Florida.  He served the court system until 2018 and was honored by the Supreme Court of The United States for his service.

