Advertisement

Kidnapping suspect on the run after escaping from Texas hospital

Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and allegedly escaped from a Waco hospital.(Law enforcement provided photo)
By Amanda Alvarado and Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a shooting, carjacking, stabbing and kidnapping in Texas.

He escaped from a hospital earlier this week in Waco, Texas, KWTX reported.

Phillips currently has five warrants out of Itasca, Texas for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and additional warrants out of Burleson, Texas.

According to police, Phillips was involved in a road rage incident on Monday where a window was shot out.

Police say he abandoned a vehicle and walked to a nearby semitruck parked on the side of the road and busted out the window. Later, he walked to a nearby Sonic where he assaulted and kidnapped a mother and her teenager daughter as they were in the drive-thru line.

“He tried stabbing the teen in the chest, but it caught her hand, Then, he pushed them into the passenger seat and took off, kidnapping them,” Itasca police department Lt. William T. Fausnacht said. “They got away. The daughter jumped out and the mom fell out.”

Fausnacht says Phillips wrecked on U.S. 67E and was injured.

Phillips was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, Texas, however, he escaped before police could get there.

“He was so banged up, we thought he would be hospitalized for a couple of days at least, but he left the hospital with broken bones, legs and a head injury,” Fausnacht said. “The hospital didn’t have the authority to keep him. He left within 15 minutes.”

The Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals are actively looking for him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Authorities say Phillips is dangerous, likely armed, and needs medical attention.

The mother and daughter who were kidnapped are home. The daughter is recovering from her injuries.

“The girl was treated. She had a bad laceration, but she is home and safe,” Fausnacht said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden on Jan. 6: Can't love country only when you win
Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription