Marion County Commission says no to MCSO renovation funding for now

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been hotly contested for more than a year, and it’s not going away.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for renovation funding.

Last month, Sheriff Woods sent a letter requesting funds to renovate his campus.

On Monday, Commissioner Jeff Gold responded with his own letter.

Commissioner Jeff Gold sent his own letter, writing, the use of more than two million dollars could be better spent in areas of critical need. (Commissioner Jeff Gold)

“My idea was that we use that money as a retention, to retain the deputies, the corrections officers and do it as a recruiting purpose,” Gold said.

TV20 joined sheriff’s officials Wednesday to see what areas of the complex would be renovated if funding is approved.

“I can tell you right now, we already have hiring bonuses in place. In fact, we’ll be hosting a very large job fair here in February. And we have folks dedicated to doing, their only job at the Sheriff’s Office is recruiting,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom told us during our walkthrough on Wednesday.

We sat down with Commissioner Gold Thursday to get his take on the situation.

“I know administrators need to be in buildings but law enforcement officers need to be out on the road answering calls,” he said, “We’ve seen the plans and I’m familiar with the building because I worked there for so long beforehand so yeah I’m familiar and yeah the building was built in 1988. It’s not in terrible condition.”

Since the start of the Penny Sales Tax in 2016, MCSO received more than 60 million dollars and Gold said, the commission voted to increase the budget several times.

“In just the general budget, we’ve increased it over 36 million dollars. It went from 73 million dollars up to now it’s 109 million,” Gold said.

On Tuesday, the commission decided to save discussion for a workshop with the sheriff, which will likely be scheduled some time in March.

