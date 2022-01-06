Advertisement

Marion County deputies arrest a man who broke into a home, sexually assaulted a teen girl

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after Marion County deputies say he broke into a home and sexually assaulted a teen girl.

Tylor Moreno, 19, is being held without bond.

On top of the sexual assault charge, he faces charges of burglary and tampering with a victim or witness.

Deputies responded to the victim’s home near Belleview around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim said Moreno took her phone away so she could not call for help.

Deputies searched the area around the home.

An aviation unit helped track down Moreno and arrest him.

