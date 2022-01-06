Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is 2 million dollars richer.

John McTiernan won the money while playing the 50-times crossword scratch-off game. He bought the winning ticket at the Metro Food Mart on Northeast 7th Street in Ocala.

He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.

