Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is 2 million dollars richer.  

John McTiernan won the money while playing the 50-times crossword scratch-off game.  He bought the winning ticket at the Metro Food Mart on Northeast 7th Street in Ocala.  

He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.

