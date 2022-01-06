Signature Brands announced that they have purchased Brand Castle
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the frosting on the cake for a dessert company headquartered in Ocala.
Officials with Signature Brands today announced they had purchased Brand Castle, which makes baking and decorating kits.
Brand Castle markets holiday food kits including a gingerbread football stadium kit, holiday train, and North Pole wonderland gingerbread village.
Signature Brands operates a portfolio including the Paas® Easter Egg decorating products.
