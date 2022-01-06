Signature Brands announced that they have purchased Brand Castle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the frosting on the cake for a dessert company headquartered in Ocala.

Officials with Signature Brands today announced they had purchased Brand Castle, which makes baking and decorating kits.

TRENDING STORY: “I would like this to be my last year as UF president”: NCFL and state leaders react to University of Florida President Kent Fuchs’ announcement

Brand Castle markets holiday food kits including a gingerbread football stadium kit, holiday train, and North Pole wonderland gingerbread village.

Signature Brands operates a portfolio including the Paas® Easter Egg decorating products.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.