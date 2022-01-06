State leaders reflect on the Capitol Riots one-year later

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lawmakers on Capitol Hill remember the U.S. Capitol Riots under different circumstances.

North-Central Florida Representative for the 5th Congressional District Al Lawson said the attacks from a year ago left a deep wound in the country. He believes those wounds remain, even with the increased security efforts after the attack. According to Lawson, after he escaped the Capitol during the attacks, he turned on the TV and couldn’t believe this was going on.

He said the united states isn’t a dictatorship, and the president should protect democracy.

“Then all of a sudden, you’re going to let a bunch of thugs take over the Capitol, take over the government. What would it be like if they had been successful? What would be going on? We would be like just any other third-world country,” said Lawson.

RELATED STORY: Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will not be watching coverage of the anniversary, calling it “politicized.”

“Jan. 6 allows them to create narratives about people. If you obstruct a procedure, I’m all about holding people accountable. If you riot, are rioting, hold them accountable, " said DeSantis.

DeSantis compared the media coverage of the Jan. 6 riots to the lack of coverage of a shooting on Republican lawmakers at the congressional baseball game in 2017.

We reached out to Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida’s 3rd Congressional District for her thoughts on the Capitol Riots, and we did not hear back before publishing the story.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.