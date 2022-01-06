UF Lubavitch Chabad is holding free COVID-19 testing for the community

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the last day to receive free COVID testing at UF Lubavitch Chabad.

Everyone in the community is welcome to come get tested at Lubavitch Chabad’s Jewish Student and Community Center.

There are no copays and all insurances are accepted.

If you don’t have insurance, there’s a special form to fill out so you can still get tested for free.

Testing will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

