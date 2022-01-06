Advertisement

UF Lubavitch Chabad is holding free COVID-19 testing for the community

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the last day to receive free COVID testing at UF Lubavitch Chabad.

Everyone in the community is welcome to come get tested at Lubavitch Chabad’s Jewish Student and Community Center.

There are no copays and all insurances are accepted.

If you don’t have insurance, there’s a special form to fill out so you can still get tested for free.

Testing will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

