Advertisement

Vote by mail ballot deadline for Gainesville City Election is approaching

The deadline is approaching to request a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming Gainesville City...
The deadline is approaching to request a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming Gainesville City Commission run-off.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deadline is approaching to request a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming Gainesville City Commission run-off.

Anyone who wants to vote by mail needs to request a ballot by 5 p.m. Saturday, January 15th.  You can make a request by phone or on the supervisor of elections website.  

Election day is Tuesday, January 25th.

Cynthia Chestnut and Matt Howland are running for the at-large City Commission seat b.

Vote-by-mail ballot requests can be made by visiting VoteAlachua.com, by calling 352-374-5252, by mail, or in person at the Supervisor of Elections office.  

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Under the proposed legislation, the state would no longer collect dues for a long list of...
Employee unions across the state facing scrutiny from lawmakers
Portis admitted that he conspired with other former NFL players to submit false expense claims...
Former NFL player sentenced six months in prison for fraud
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TYLOR MORENO
Marion County deputies arrest a man who broke into a home, sexually assaulted a teen girl