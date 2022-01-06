Vote by mail ballot deadline for Gainesville City Election is approaching
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deadline is approaching to request a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming Gainesville City Commission run-off.
Anyone who wants to vote by mail needs to request a ballot by 5 p.m. Saturday, January 15th. You can make a request by phone or on the supervisor of elections website.
Election day is Tuesday, January 25th.
Cynthia Chestnut and Matt Howland are running for the at-large City Commission seat b.
Vote-by-mail ballot requests can be made by visiting VoteAlachua.com, by calling 352-374-5252, by mail, or in person at the Supervisor of Elections office.
