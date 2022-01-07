ASO arrests men that broke into Newberry gun shop on Thanksgiving

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars after they broke into a gun shop on thanksgiving.

Alan Manning, 27, was arrested on Friday, and 21-year-old Wesley Addison was arrested in December for stealing from Archangel Gunsmithing and Outfitters in Newberry.

Deputies say they used a stolen truck to pull the front doors off the building.

The truck was then set on fire. Both are charged with larceny, grand theft and burglary.

