ASO arrests men that broke into Newberry gun shop on Thanksgiving

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars after they broke into a gun shop on thanksgiving.

Alan Manning, 27, was arrested on Friday, and 21-year-old Wesley Addison was arrested in December for stealing from Archangel Gunsmithing and Outfitters in Newberry.

Deputies say they used a stolen truck to pull the front doors off the building.

The truck was then set on fire. Both are charged with larceny, grand theft and burglary.

