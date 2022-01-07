ASO arrests men that broke into Newberry gun shop on Thanksgiving
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars after they broke into a gun shop on thanksgiving.
Alan Manning, 27, was arrested on Friday, and 21-year-old Wesley Addison was arrested in December for stealing from Archangel Gunsmithing and Outfitters in Newberry.
RELATED STORY: Newberry residents support local business after it was broken into on Thanksgiving
Deputies say they used a stolen truck to pull the front doors off the building.
The truck was then set on fire. Both are charged with larceny, grand theft and burglary.
TRENDING STORY: Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.