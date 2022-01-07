ASO: Deputies arrest a man who stole a $600,000 RV from Big Boys Toys

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say stole an RV.

Deputies say James Brandt, 39, stole a $600,000 RV from Big Boys Toys in Clay County.

They say they found Brandt and the RV on the side of Southwest 53rd Avenue.

When asked about the RV, he gave deputies a fake name.

Brandt said he was taking it to Texas for his company.

After further questioning, Brandt admitted to stealing the RV.

He also said he was going to pick his wife up at Arredondo Estates.

Deputies found a stolen gun in the RV.

Brandt is charged with grand theft of a vehicle and firearm.

