Eastside grocery store back to square one after Gainesville City Commissioners don’t move forward with proposal

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An effort to bring a grocery store to East Gainesville is being delayed.

At a meeting yesterday, Gainesville City Commissioners voted to cancel development of a Bravo store on Southeast Hawthorne road.

City staff made the recommendation, saying Bravo failed to submit the due diligence report the city required.

Developer Frederic Washington says the company was not given enough time to submit.

“There have been a couple of grocery stores that have opened and closed and open and closed and that has made some new grocery stores weary about coming in. But if we make the incentives right and have the community support we should be good” said Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos.

Commissioners had little confidence in Bravo’s success in that area.

‘The ownership group has to have a great relationship with the neighborhood. If someone comes in and just plops something down it will not work” said Commissioner Harvey Ward.

They will take applications to fill the space with a partner that will serve the needs of residents in East Gainesville.

About a year ago Gainesville City Commissioners agreed with Alachua County Commissioners that they will be willing to fund three to five million dollars for the grocery store.

And that money still stands.

“I would love to see in 2022 us be able to find an ownership group and grocery store label that fits. I’d be very pleased if that happened. The funding is there for it, so we will see what comes” said Ward.

District 1 Commissioner, Desmon Duncan-Walker, represents the area where this project is set to be constructed, however she was absent from the meeting.

