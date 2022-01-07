Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health released new COVID-19 testing and treatment guidelines

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health released new guidelines Thursday for COVID-19 testing and treatment, which have been met with criticism by The White House.

The guidance from State Surgeon General and UF Professor Joseph Ladapo states that people should only get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

It also recommends seeking treatment like monoclonal antibodies if you have various risk factors or if medically necessary.

However, the CDC recommends getting tested after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or if symptomatic.

“For the general public, particularly the working-age and school-age population really the symptoms-based approach is the better way, said, Governor Ron DeSantis.”

Desantis announced today one million at-home tests will be given to assisted living facilities.

He also criticized the Biden Administration for not sending out at-home test kits yet as promised last month.

In response, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said DeSantis should focus on getting people vaccinated.

“If he wants to be a constructive part of this process, then perhaps he should encourage, what scientists say is the best way to save lives, prevent and reduce hospitalization. And that is getting vaccinated and getting boosted.”

Psaki said the administration is still working on the contracts for the free test kits.

