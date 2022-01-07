Advertisement

Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.(Ft. Lauderdale PD)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Gray News) – Two deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office took their own lives, leaving behind a 1-month-old son.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Clayton Osteen tried to kill himself on New Year’s Eve, shortly before midnight. He was taken to the hospital and removed from life support on Jan. 2.

Officials said Deputy Victoria Pacheco took her own life after learning of Osteen’s death.

She and Osteen were the parents of Jayce Osteen who was born Nov. 22, 2021, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the infant.

The fundraiser post says Jayce will be adopted by a close family member.

Jayce Osteen was born Nov. 22, 2021.
Jayce Osteen was born Nov. 22, 2021.(Kelly Ridle // GoFundMe)

“Words cannot express the tremendous loss we all feel after losing these two members of our sheriff’s office family,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement.

Mascara said the deputies were full of ambition and were a great complement to the department.

Osteen, a SWAT team member, was named Deputy of the Year in 2020 and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“To the general public, and sometimes even myself, it’s easy to view law enforcement as superhuman … but let’s not forget that they’re human just like us,” the sheriff wrote.

Mascara said he hopes this tragedy becomes a catalyst to help ease the stigma surrounding mental health and normalize the conversation about the challenges so many people face.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Wanda Cooper Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, said Friday there's nothing the three men facing...
Ahmaud Arbery's mother said she doesn't want to hear from defendants
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as US employers add 199,000 jobs and unemployment falls to 3.9%
Vaccination and boosters are urged for eligible children.
Doctor urges parents to vaccinate, get boosters for eligible kids