Gainesville City Commission cancels plan to build Eastside grocery store

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has shut down the initiative to build a grocery store in East Gainesville

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a motion to no longer move forward with the plan from developer Frederic Washington to build a Bravo store on Southeast Hawthorne road.

City staff made the recommendation, stating bravo failed to adequately submit the due diligence report the city required.

Washington says the company was not given enough time to submit the report.

The city will now take applications to fill the space and will consider a new proposal from Bravo if they submit one.

