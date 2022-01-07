Gainesville residents can now enroll for help to pay for broadband internet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville can now get federal help to pay for their internet.

AT&T and Cricket Wireless are opening enrollment as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, allowing low-income families to have more cost-friendly access to broadband.

Those eligible can get up to $30 off their internet bill.

$14-billion is being set aside for the program.

