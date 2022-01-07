Advertisement

Gainesville residents can now enroll for help to pay for broadband internet

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville can now get federal help to pay for their internet.

AT&T and Cricket Wireless are opening enrollment as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, allowing low-income families to have more cost-friendly access to broadband.

Those eligible can get up to $30 off their internet bill.

$14-billion is being set aside for the program.

The link to sign up and see if you’re eligible is HERE.

