Gainesville residents can now enroll for help to pay for broadband internet
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville can now get federal help to pay for their internet.
AT&T and Cricket Wireless are opening enrollment as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, allowing low-income families to have more cost-friendly access to broadband.
Those eligible can get up to $30 off their internet bill.
$14-billion is being set aside for the program.
The link to sign up and see if you’re eligible is HERE.
