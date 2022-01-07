Gators down five players; Lose to Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second consecutive Southeastern Conference home game, the Florida Women’s Basketball team failed to notch a victory.

Without star player Lavender Briggs and four other players, the Gators (10-5) couldn’t overcome the size and depth of the Ole Miss Rebels (13-1), as they lost 74-56 Thursday night at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Florida was outscored by a total of 19 points for three out of four quarters in the contest. The Gators only edged the Rebels 15-14 in the second quarter.

Kiki Smith and Faith Dut were the only players for the orange and blue to score in double figures. The duo combined to score 25 points. Without Briggs, who’s averaging 12.5 points per game, the offense didn’t have the same pop and potency like normal.

Florida was 24-60 shooting as a team. Including going 0-8 from three point range. The Gators only attempted 15 free throws the entire game, and only managed to make 8. While Ole Miss also shot a nearly identical mark as a team, 27-65, they did make 20-33 free throws. However, neither team was able to make a three-pointer.

Another contributing factor to the Gators loss was the differential in points off the bench. With only nine players able to play in the game, Florida only mustered a dozen, while Ole Miss got 29 out of their second and third units.

The loss means Florida will now go on the road to try and earn their first SEC win.

They face no. 25 Texas A&M on Sunday, January 9 at 3 p.m. in College Station.

