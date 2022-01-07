Governor Ron DeSantis awards Lake Butler a multi-million dollar grant to bolster its wastewater collection services

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida city is getting a multi-million dollar grant to bolster its wastewater collection services.

While in Lake Butler this morning Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city $3.5 million.

The money is to improve Lake Butler’s wastewater collection and pumping services.

The funding comes from the FDOE’s Rebuild Florida mitigation general infrastructure program.

The city plans to purchase new generators with the funding.

The generators will power six water pumps around the county.

DeSantis also says he is going to push for $230 million at the upcoming legislative session to help with infrastructure in rural communities.

