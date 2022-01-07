Lake City City Council having a meet and greet reception to introduce City Manager candidate Glen Adams
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City invites all residents to a meet and greet reception.
This event is meant to introduce City Manager candidate Glen Adams.
The meet and greet will go from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall in the Council Chambers.
Light refreshments will be available.
Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m., the council is meeting to discuss the City Manager position.
Council members encourage residents to participate in the meeting either in person or through a live stream on Youtube.
