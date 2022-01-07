Lake City City Council having a meet and greet reception to introduce City Manager candidate Glen Adams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City invites all residents to a meet and greet reception.

This event is meant to introduce City Manager candidate Glen Adams.

The meet and greet will go from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Light refreshments will be available.

Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m., the council is meeting to discuss the City Manager position.

Council members encourage residents to participate in the meeting either in person or through a live stream on Youtube.

