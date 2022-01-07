A Levy County man sentenced to life in prison for murder, nearly six years later

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly six years later, a Levy County man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering someone during a home invasion.

Johnny Turner will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing Francisco de Jesus Soto, 31, in 2016.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old entered a guilty plea.

He was one of several masked men that entered Soto’s home during an attempted robbery in may of that year.

Turner fled to New Jersey where he was arrested in November 2016.

