Levy County residents fed up with illegal campers

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of neighbors are at their wits end.

“You can see, there’s nice homes every where here. This isn’t what these people signed up for,” Bruce Coffey said as he showed us where some people are living in his neighborhood, “They have no power, no electricity, no septic,” he said.

Bruce and his wife Debra live on the Levy County side of the Rainbow Lakes Estates subdivision.

The other half is in Marion County.

“It’s supposed to be homes only, and we are being inundated with campers and tents and pods. People have wandered up to our house and asked us to charge phones, we’ve had things stolen,” Debra said.

They’ve contacted code enforcement, and said they don’t know why something isn’t being done.

Levy County Commissioner, Rock Meeks said it’s not so black and white.

A recent amendment to state statute, made it so code enforcement officers can’t start an investigation based on an anonymous complaint, unless the “violation presents an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare or imminent destruction of habitat.”

“We need a parcel number, so one, we know what piece of property you’re complaining about and two, then we can contact the owner of said parcel,” Meeks said.

Commissioner Meeks said he’ll be meeting with Marion County Growth Services and Code Enforcement on Thursday, Jan.13.

Marion County officials were not available for comment for this story.

But until then, they seem to have hit a crossroads.

“We don’t know if they’ve got a criminal record, a sex offender record or what. We shouldn’t have to sign a complaint. A lot of these people would but they don’t want their name on the paper and their address which is public record and frankly I don’t blame them. They’re scared. They shouldn’t be scared out here,” Bruce said.

