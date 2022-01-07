Longtime lawmaker, Sen. Dennis Baxley, previews 2022 Legislative Session

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -State Senator Dennis Baxley, with experience at more than 15 legislative sessions as a Florida lawmaker, is heading back up to the Capitol City with a focus he says sticks with him every session.

“You know, I go there to protect some things,” said Baxley. “Faith, family, freedom, opportunity, life itself.”

Baxley represents Florida’s 12th district covering Sumter county and parts of Lake and Marion counties. He’s held the position since 2016 with the same values he says have stuck with him since his first legislative session as a lawmaker in 2000.

RELATED STORY: Employee unions across the state facing scrutiny from lawmakers

“If I can protect those things the private sector can do incredible things and by that, I mean local governments, communities, organizations, not just the business community,” said Baxley. “But we can empower more local control if we design the right kind of bills that will meet the overall challenge but at the same time give them the opportunity to really come up with local answers.”

State laws have changed the balance between state and county or city governance. For example, the COVID-19 anti-mandate law prevents city or county elected leaders from requiring their employees to get a Covid vaccine. TV20 asked Baxley if the trend of reducing local control will continue this session.

RELATED STORY: Governor DeSantis implements $5,000 fine each time a government agency enforces vaccination

“That’s a tough balance because I have been a local official. I used to be the mayor of Belleview back in ‘82 when I was in my 20′s still and didn’t ever dream that I would be in the legislature but this is a difficult discussion when it’s really a conversation of 22 million people,” mentioned Baxley. “And it’s live-action, people try to project what will come out and what will happen in session but in fact, it’s a live-action discussion so we won’t know until we get there where those discussions will lead.”

The lawmaker’s high priorities for this year’s legislative session include supporting anti-abortion legislation and expanding educational opportunities. Although, those topics won’t be his main focus.

“Well clearly, there’s only two bills that we really have to pass this year,” mentioned Baxley. He says redistricting the state during the second year after a census is a top legislative requirement. The House and Senate will use 2020 census data to make sure each district is represented fairly based on population.

RELATED STORY: Decennial redrawing of congressional and legislative boundaries heats up in the state Capitol

“We’ll see who’s got something to run for and who doesn’t and where it’s gonna be. So that will kind of cast an overall important factor on the legislature,” said Baxley. “Our goal is for it to be legal and fair and pass all scrutiny of the court so that we don’t have the courts drawing our maps for us instead of us doing our job as legislatures to draw this map for the next 10 years.”

Once redistricting is done, next comes appropriations which allocate state money from the annual budget from bills signed into law. Baxley sits on the Senate appropriations committee.

“The other bill that has to be done is our appropriations act. We are looking at around $100 billion which is a record size. Florida is growing rapidly. Thankfully, our economy is recovering well from covid-panic environment and we’re seeing I think our state go into a good session as far as financial wherewithal,” said Baxley. “But the challenges always outnumber the dollars.”

RELATED STORY: Lawmakers Face $2.1 Billion Budget Shortfall

“Those are the big issues to get those two out safely and hopefully solve a lot of issues with those two bills and that will predominate the session. I’ve seen a lot less bills filed this year.” Baxley credits the lack of legislative proposals to the pandemic and expects redistricting and appropriations to dominate this year’s session. “And I think a lot of people are still distracted by all the issues around the covid pandemic and how it’s affected us but Florida’s going well.”

Although throughout the more than 15 legislative sessions Baxley’s attended, he said unity among lawmakers has been more noticeable than ever.

“I’ve seen an unparalleled level of collaboration of trying to work with each other between the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House and the Governor where many times it can get into a real struggle of competing ideas and competing priorities,” mentioned Baxley.

RELATED STORY: Ocala state senator Dennis Baxley’s Baby Box Bill advances

“So I would say last year was one of the smoothest that we’ve had for this level of collaboration and working together and that really permeates the whole legislature when you can get that started right.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.