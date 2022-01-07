Marion County Opioid and Addiction Task Force sets goals to try and stop addiction

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Opioid and Addiction task force filled with residents and community leaders has goals to help stop the epidemic. Between all city and county law enforcement agencies, they responded to more than 2,000 poisoning or overdose-related calls last year. Jesse Blaire a captain with Ocala Fire Rescue said overdose calls have increased throughout the years

“We could be helping people who are having heart attacks, strokes and it makes them work a lot on addiction-related things. So everybody still gets help but nobody gets the exact help that they need.”

Some of the goals of the task force are to reduce the stigma of medication-assisted treatments, increase access to treatment services and reduce opioid-related overdoses and deaths.

“The difficult part and the part that we’re struggling with is what do we do after that? There’s not anywhere for you to go, you can’t go back to the house because you’re using there and the agencies that help with detox and recovery are probably full,” said Blaire.

Their goal is to help people battling addiction get into a program that can save their life.

Donna Guinn the victim advocate supervisor with the Ocala Police Department remembers the time an eight-year-old boy wanted his uncle to get clean.

“A little boy said please get the help I want you to be there for me and he said his plan was after they left to leave but he didn’t and got help. We always try to let people know about those people that do make progress.”

The task force will meet every month to try and stop addiction in Marion County.

