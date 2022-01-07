More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Alachua County Jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Alachua County Jail.

According to ASO, 99 inmates are positive for the virus.

That’s two more than yesterday.

ASO officials also say 27 employees have the virus.

In-person visitations are still on pause.

Inmates are being offered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well.

