More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Alachua County Jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Alachua County Jail.

According to ASO, 99 inmates are positive for the virus.

That’s two more than yesterday.

ASO officials also say 27 employees have the virus.

In-person visitations are still on pause.

Inmates are being offered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

