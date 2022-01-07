Ocala’s Brittany Bowe Olympic-bound with win at U.S. Speedskating Trials

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WCJB) -We’re less than a month away from the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and once again, speed skater Brittany Bowe will be representing the United States, and North Central Florida.

The Ocala native won the women’s 1,000 meters at U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday in 1:13.63 to secure a spot on her third career Olympic team.. Bowe is ranked No. 1 in the world in the event and previously won an Olympic bronze medal in the team pursuit in 2018.

In the 1,000 meters, Bowe went side-by-side with another Ocala skater, Erin Jackson, who placed third in 1:15.88. It’s likely that only two U.S. skaters will make the roster, although Jackson is favored in Friday’s 500 meters. She too competed on the Olympic team in 2018.

A third Ocala skater, Joey Mantia finished second in the men’s 1,000 meters in 1:09.00, likely sending him to the Olympics as well. Mantia’s best event is the 1500 meters set for Saturday, where he’s ranked No. 1 in the world.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.