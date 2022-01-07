Advertisement

Paxton family reaches settlement with the owner of the car involved in daughter’s death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Circuit Judge signed off on an out-of-court settlement between Paxton’s family and the owner of the car that hit and killed her.

UF student Maggie Paxton was killed in a hit-and-run on University Avenue more than a year ago.

The family had filed a lawsuit against Miguel Figueroa, the owner of the BMW involved.

Police say his car was driven by his son Joshua Figueroa the night of the crash.

The terms of the settlement were not announced. Joshua Figueroa is set to be arraigned on January 19th.

