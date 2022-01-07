Advertisement

Red Devils stay red-hot in boys soccer, top Panthers, 2-0

Williston has won nine in a row; two-goal margin its smallest during streak
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Williston boys soccer team won their ninth in a row and completed a season series sweep of Newberry on Thursday night, defeating the Panthers 2-0 to reach 12-1-0 on the season. The Panthers drop to 7-6-2.

The Red Devils’ two goals came in consecutive minutes in the first half. Jonathan Sanchez scored on a header in the 28th minute, and Darwin Gonzales followed with a tally one minute later.

The two-goal spread over Newberry is Williston’s closest contest during its nine-game roll. The Red Devils go for their tenth in a row on Friday against Santa Fe, which dealt Williston its only loss, 2-0 back on Nov. 29. Newberry’s next game is also on Friday, at Fort White.

