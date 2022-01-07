Sister Hazel is performing a free concert at the Convergence Groundbreaking event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A groundbreaking event in Alachua will feature a free concert.

Sister Hazel will perform at the Convergence Groundbreaking event, and Country Recording Artist Carly Burruss will be opening the show.

There will be several food trucks at the event, and parking is also free.

The convergence is a new development that’s bringing technology companies from around the world to North Central Florida.

So if you want to celebrate the new homes, town center, and state-of-the-art laboratory space being built soon, register for your free tickets.

Admission is limited.

