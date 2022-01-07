Advertisement

UF resumes COVID-19 testing at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Omicron spike marks record-high infections statewide

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As students made their return to Gainesville for the Spring semester, UF resumed COVID-19 testing at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The testing site offers self-administered saliva testing exclusively to university faculty, staff and students.

The university recommends anyone, regardless of vaccination status, that has been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.

Due to the limited testing supply caused by the omicron spike, appointments are required.

On January 7, the state of Florida reported 76,887 new coronavirus cases, a number that breaks the record previously set on December 30.

Despite the unprecedented spike, fueled by the new Omicron variant and holiday travel, UF plans to maintain the same protocols to mitigate the disease.

“It’s still COVID, we are sending out a weekly screener that we have done for the last 20 or 22 months, and I think that helps [as a] reminder to get tested,” said UF physician assistant Matthew Walser.

Although more contagious, the Omicron variant has proven to be less severe than previous versions of the disease. Nevertheless, UF encourages people of all ages to get the booster shot.

“If you are vaccinated and boosted, you are viable to not get very sick, which is why we are really trying to recommend vaccinations and boosters for everybody,” said Walser.

The dramatic spike in cases has fueled a testing supply shortage. Meanwhile, UF has provided 3,000 at-home tests to the housing department to manage outbreaks within college dorms.

