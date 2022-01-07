UF women’s basketball star Lavender Briggs to miss remainder of the season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator women’s basketball team will be without its leading scorer for the rest of the year. UF announced on Friday that junior guard Lavender Briggs is out for the remainder of 2021-22 with a stress reaction in her shin.

Briggs was averaging 12.5 points per game and was also the team’s leading rebounder at 5.6 a contest. She was 39 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career.

Briggs stated on social media late Thursday night that the injury occurred prior to the season and that it severely limited her play. It’s the second straight season in which Briggs has been cut short. She missed the final eight games on her sophomore season with an injured foot.

Florida played without five players on Thursday night and fell to 10-5 overall and 0-2 in the SEC with a 74-56 loss to Ole Miss. The Gators aim for their first conference win Sunday at Texas A&M.

