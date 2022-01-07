UPDATE: Stolen parrot found

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new word on the bird stolen out of a Lake City pet store.

Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Oatsvall Jr, officers say he stole a 4-thousand dollar white-bellied parrot from Pet Supermarket on Northwest Hutton Drive.

They say he cut through the cage and stole the bird, then he saw all the social media posts about the stolen bird so he took the bird back.

He’s charged with felony retail theft and criminal mischief.

