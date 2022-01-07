Advertisement

UPDATE: Stolen parrot found

Oatsvall Jr cut through the cage and stole the bird, then he saw all the social media posts...
Oatsvall Jr cut through the cage and stole the bird, then he saw all the social media posts about the stolen bird so he took the bird back.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new word on the bird stolen out of a Lake City pet store.    

Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Oatsvall Jr, officers say he stole a 4-thousand dollar white-bellied parrot from Pet Supermarket on Northwest Hutton Drive.  

They say he cut through the cage and stole the bird, then he saw all the social media posts about the stolen bird so he took the bird back.  

He’s charged with felony retail theft and criminal mischief.

PREVIOUS STORY: https://www.wcjb.com/2022/01/05/rare-parrot-stolen-pet-supermarket-lake-city/

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

‘I’m worried about democracy’: Gainesville residents remember Capitol Riots with vigil, call...
‘I’m worried about democracy’: Gainesville residents remember Capitol Riots with vigil, call for vot
Governor Ron DeSantis awards Lake Butler a multi-million dollar grant to bolster its wastewater...
Governor Ron DeSantis awards Lake Butler a multi-million dollar grant to bolster its wastewater collection services
More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Alachua County Jail
More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Alachua County Jail
James Brandt
ASO: Deputies arrest a man who stole a $600,000 RV from Big Boys Toys