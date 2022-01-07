Advertisement

U.S. Department of Education approves Florida’s plans for ESSER funds

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After being the last state to submit a plan for ESSER dollars, the U.S. Department of Education has approved Florida’s proposal.

Friday, the DOE announced they will be sending the remaining $2.3-billion to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan.

In total, the state will receive $7-billion from the federal government as part of the effort to safely keep K-12 schools open during the pandemic.

Florida is the final state to get all of its funding.

