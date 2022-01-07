U.S. Department of Education approves Florida’s plans for ESSER funds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After being the last state to submit a plan for ESSER dollars, the U.S. Department of Education has approved Florida’s proposal.
Friday, the DOE announced they will be sending the remaining $2.3-billion to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan.
In total, the state will receive $7-billion from the federal government as part of the effort to safely keep K-12 schools open during the pandemic.
Florida is the final state to get all of its funding.
