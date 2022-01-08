Advertisement

The 3rd annual Olaf’s Chili Challenge helps benefit non-profit Sheltering Hands

All types of chili were tasted with proceeds going back to Sheltering Hands.
All types of chili were tasted with proceeds going back to Sheltering Hands.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Olaf’s Chili Challenge supported and benefitted the non-profit organization Sheltering Hands. They offer low-cost spray and neuter to people that have cats and adoptions to try and reduce the feral cat population.

Laurie Cammarn a board member of the organization said this has made an impact on Marion County.

“We’re trying to take down the cat population making it less and less by fixing all of these feral female cats and the male cats too. So it has made a big impact on the community and it’s also made a big impact on me.”

There were all types of chili people could try from sweet chili to spicy chili and Bob Vass made his own chili for the first time.

“We decided to do something different so we have chocolate, coffee, and beer all mixed into our chili. Along with tomatoes, corn, and three different types of peppers. So it’s got a nice slow smooth sweet start but then it gives you that kick at the end,” said Vass.

Vass added he couldn’t miss the opportunity to help out cats.

“We’re thrilled just to be part of that in one way. For us it’s fun it’s cool to out here and we’re helping cats what’s better than that.”

Sheltering Hands offers free spray and neuter events throughout the year and has plenty of cats ready to be adopted.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Arguments will resume next Friday.
UPDATE: Lawsuit filed by University of Florida professors arguments were heard by a Judge Friday afternoon
Troopers say they tried to stop an SUV on U.S Highway 90 in Lake City around 6:30 Friday...
FHP troopers looking for two suspects after a vehicle chase