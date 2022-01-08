The 3rd annual Olaf’s Chili Challenge helps benefit non-profit Sheltering Hands

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Olaf’s Chili Challenge supported and benefitted the non-profit organization Sheltering Hands. They offer low-cost spray and neuter to people that have cats and adoptions to try and reduce the feral cat population.

Laurie Cammarn a board member of the organization said this has made an impact on Marion County.

“We’re trying to take down the cat population making it less and less by fixing all of these feral female cats and the male cats too. So it has made a big impact on the community and it’s also made a big impact on me.”

There were all types of chili people could try from sweet chili to spicy chili and Bob Vass made his own chili for the first time.

“We decided to do something different so we have chocolate, coffee, and beer all mixed into our chili. Along with tomatoes, corn, and three different types of peppers. So it’s got a nice slow smooth sweet start but then it gives you that kick at the end,” said Vass.

Vass added he couldn’t miss the opportunity to help out cats.

“We’re thrilled just to be part of that in one way. For us it’s fun it’s cool to out here and we’re helping cats what’s better than that.”

Sheltering Hands offers free spray and neuter events throughout the year and has plenty of cats ready to be adopted.

