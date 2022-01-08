Advertisement

FHP troopers looking for two suspects after a vehicle chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for two suspects after a vehicle chase. 

Troopers say they tried to stop an SUV on U.S Highway 90 in Lake City around 6:30 Friday evening, the vehicle drove off onto Southeast Hernando Avenue then onto Saint John’s street.  Three people got out and ran. 

An FHP aircraft spotted 20-year-old Tyrese Carter hiding in a yard and arrested him.

A K-9 unit also joined the search but the other two suspects weren’t found. 

Police say the suspect’s vehicle contained narcotics. 

