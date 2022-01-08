FHP troopers looking for two suspects after a vehicle chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for two suspects after a vehicle chase.

Troopers say they tried to stop an SUV on U.S Highway 90 in Lake City around 6:30 Friday evening, the vehicle drove off onto Southeast Hernando Avenue then onto Saint John’s street. Three people got out and ran.

An FHP aircraft spotted 20-year-old Tyrese Carter hiding in a yard and arrested him.

A K-9 unit also joined the search but the other two suspects weren’t found.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle contained narcotics.

