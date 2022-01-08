Gator gymnastics team opens the season with a flourish, and a victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The preseason No. 2 Florida gymnastics team brings back its entire roster from last year’s team that made the NCAA finals. But as much as fans will enjoy seeing some familiar faces, the team’s newcomers are ready for their moment in the spotlight as well.

Freshman Sloane Blakely became the first UF freshman since Kytra Hunter in 2012 to win an All-Around crown in her collegiate debut, and Florida prevailed in Friday’s season-opening quad meet against Rutgers, Northern Illinois, and Texas Woman’s University, putting up a score of 197.675. Blakely’s All-Around score of 39.450 edged out teammate Megan Skaggs (39.400) for the honor.

Senior Trinity Thomas competed in two events and led all scorers on vault with a 9.950. On bars, 2021 Olympic alternate Leanne Wong and UF teammate Savannah Schoenherr tied for the highest mark, a 9.875. On beam, victory went to Blakely and Gator senior Leah Clapper at 9.950. And on floor, fifth-year gymnast Alyssa Baumann nearly pulled off a perfect 10, settling for a 9.975.

Florida gymnasts accounted for each of the top five scores on beam and six of the seven highest on bars.

The Gators stay home to face Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 16 in a meet that will be televised nationally on ABC at 2:45 p.m.

