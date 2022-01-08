Advertisement

GHS boys sneak past Buchholz, 56-55, continue mastery in head-to-head series

Gainesville H.S., Friday
Gainesville H.S., Friday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -GHS senior R.J. Hines scored the go-ahead three-point play with 18.8 seconds remaining, helping the Hurricanes to a 56-55 win over rival Buchholz in Friday night high school boys basketball action. The Canes beat the Bobcats for the 14th time in the last 15 meetings and 28th time in the last 32.

Hines scored 10 points, while Theo Stephens led the Hurricanes (9-7 overall) with 15.

GHS posted its second one-point victory of the week and stays home to play Newberry on Monday.

Buchholz, which overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to lead the game in the final two minutes, drops to 8-9 overall, and will host Vanguard on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

