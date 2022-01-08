Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville little league football players got red carpet treatment as some ages 6 to 13 were awarded their very own Heisman trophy.

“We ain’t just a team, we a family,” Coach Jarell Whitehead said.

Players were nominated for the trophy because of their hard work and dedication.

“Not just built off of what they did on the football field but also incorporated with academics, also incorporate their behavior, their attitude,” Whitehead said.

It was an opportunity candidate Isaiah Robinson is proud of.

“You know, striving to get good grades to please my mom and dad and being the best teammate and leader I can be on my team,” Robinson said.

One of his coaches at Gainesville Reunited, a combination of several youth football groups, Jerell Whitehead said the players deserve the star treatment for all dedication and teamwork.

“These kids still right now today are still rooting for each other on a daily man and it’s a good feeling to even see it and just be around it,” Whitehead said.

Robinson thanks his coaches for taking a chance on him.

“I’m glad that y’all took a chance to see me and just show me what I can do and how far I can go,” Robinson said.

Anthony Richardson, quarterback for the Florida Gators, said it’s important for kids this age to have award ceremonies like this one.

“It lets them know that they’re doing something good because it builds confidence and it allows them to go hard in sports and in the classroom so it’s a great thing for them,” Richardson said.

Richardson shared words of wisdom with the young players, as he played for a youth team in Gainesville back in the day.

“I know they look up to me so it’s nothing better than to show love to them,” Richardson said.

Coach Whitehead hopes moments like this resonate with the kids for years to come.

“Looking at people in the NFL, looking at people in college winning these same awards and they can say look man I did it too,” Whitehead said.

Their hard work truly paid off.

