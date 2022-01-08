Advertisement

MCSO hosts storm spotter training

Forty people in Marion County got a crash course on all types of weather hazards.
Forty people in Marion County got a crash course on all types of weather hazards.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of Marion County residents are now certified storm spotters.  

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management hosted storm spotter training this week. 

  

The focus was on reporting severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, it was done in partnership with the national weather service Jacksonville.  

The next training event is in March.

You can sign up for the training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skywarn-training-tickets-241385649977?fbclid=IwAR259h1hZqsVi4_JqZFM9_8UECnxvmgsyibQO0wMFcJDyNJfrQsLpt8Jfp8

