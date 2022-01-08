MCSO hosts storm spotter training

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of Marion County residents are now certified storm spotters.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management hosted storm spotter training this week.

Forty people in Marion County got a crash course on all types of weather hazards.

The focus was on reporting severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, it was done in partnership with the national weather service Jacksonville.

The next training event is in March.

You can sign up for the training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skywarn-training-tickets-241385649977?fbclid=IwAR259h1hZqsVi4_JqZFM9_8UECnxvmgsyibQO0wMFcJDyNJfrQsLpt8Jfp8

