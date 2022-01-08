Advertisement

Napier, Gators land coveted recruit Trevor Etienne

Etienne committed to Florida prior to All-American Bowl game
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college...
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Florida and Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prior to competing in one of the most popular high school football showcase games in the country, the Army All-American Bowl, coveted four-star running back Trevor Etienne sat down with his family and announced he’s coming to Gainesville to play for Billy Napier.

The four-star recruit from Jennings, Louisiana and brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back, Travis Etienne, chose the Gators instead of his home state school of LSU or his brother’s alma mater, Clemson.

With Etienne committing to Florida he becomes the first running back since 2019 to commit to the Gators.

He’ll join a talented and crowded running back room that brings back Demarkcus Bowman, NayQuan Wright, and Lorenzo Lingard.

