Ocala’s Erin Jackson misses Olympic spot in 500m; Brittany Bowe qualifies for second event

Top-ranked skater stumbles, edged out by .38 seconds
Erin Jackson, of the United States, skates during the women's 500 meters World Cup...
Erin Jackson, of the United States, skates during the women's 500 meters World Cup speedskating race at the Utah Olympic Oval Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Ocala speed skater Erin Jackson slipped in the 500 meters and stunningly finished third, failing to make the Beijing Olympics in her signature event Friday at the U.S. speedskating trials.

She had hoped to be given a re-skate, but officials ruled that because she didn’t fall that wasn’t a possibility. Her only chance of getting into the event would be if one of the top two qualifiers would give up their spot to Jackson.

“I messed up, it’s definitely on me,” Jackson said in an interview on USA Network, “but it would be nice to get that re-skate.”

Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, bobbled in the second straightaway of the sprint. Her time of 38.24 seconds put her second going into the final pairing.

Jackson is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500, having won four of eight World Cup races this season. She also had a second and a third.

Her time wasn’t fast enough to hold on. Kimi Goetz, already on the U.S. team after finishing second in the 1,000, knocked Jackson out by taking second in 37.86.

Brittany Bowe, also of Ocala, won in 37.81. She already qualified for her third Olympics with a win in the 1,000 on Thursday.

