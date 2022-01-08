Advertisement

UPDATE: Lawsuit filed by University of Florida professors arguments were heard by a Judge Friday afternoon

Arguments will resume next Friday.
Arguments will resume next Friday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on a lawsuit filed by professors claiming their first amendment rights were violated by the University of Florida. 

On Friday, U.S District Judge Mark Walker heard arguments on a motion to block UF’s conflict of interest policy. 

It’s the policy that was used to deny professors’ requests to testify in lawsuits against the state of Florida. 

Arguments will resume next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Troopers say they tried to stop an SUV on U.S Highway 90 in Lake City around 6:30 Friday...
FHP troopers looking for two suspects after a vehicle chase
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS worker caught opening customers’ mail