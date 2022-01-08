UPDATE: Lawsuit filed by University of Florida professors arguments were heard by a Judge Friday afternoon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on a lawsuit filed by professors claiming their first amendment rights were violated by the University of Florida.

On Friday, U.S District Judge Mark Walker heard arguments on a motion to block UF’s conflict of interest policy.

It’s the policy that was used to deny professors’ requests to testify in lawsuits against the state of Florida.

Arguments will resume next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.