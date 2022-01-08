Advertisement

USPS worker caught opening customers’ mail

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A United States Postal Services worker in Ocala faces up to five years in federal prison for stealing mail.

Prosecutors said a supervisor found several tubs and bags of mail that Miranda Farleigh, 25, had apparently rifled through.

Farleigh’s route included postal stations in The Villages.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

