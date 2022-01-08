USPS worker caught opening customers’ mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A United States Postal Services worker in Ocala faces up to five years in federal prison for stealing mail.

Prosecutors said a supervisor found several tubs and bags of mail that Miranda Farleigh, 25, had apparently rifled through.

Farleigh’s route included postal stations in The Villages.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

