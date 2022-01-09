Florida upsets #25 Texas A&M in double overtime to earn first conference win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite leading scorer Lavender Briggs being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a leg injury, the Florida Women’s Basketball team was able to upset no. 25 Texas A&M to earn their first win in Southeastern Conference play.

The Gators (11-5) overcame a 19-point deficit to force double overtime and pulled off a 97-89 victory to snap a six game losing streak to the Aggies (10-6). The incredible come-from-behind effort is also the first win in College Station for Florida.

After leading 14-11 heading in to the second quarter, the orange and blue were outscored 23-13 by Texas A&M to trail 34-27 at halftime.

But over the final two quarters of regulation, the Gators outscored the Aggies 44-37 to force overtime.

Zippy Broughton led Florida with 28 points, while Kiki Smith recorded 27 and Jordyn Merritt added 17 more. Those were the only three Gators to score double digits.

The first overtime ended just like the fourth quarter - both teams had a chance or two to seal the game with a shot but neither was able to convert.

In the second overtime period, Florida assumed command by scoring the first four points to lead 88-84, then went on to add 9 more, and ultimately, put the game out of reach to win 97-89.

It’s Florida’s first win against a ranked conference opponent since the team beat no. 13 Kentucky, in Lexington on February 2, 2020.

The Gators will head back to Gainesville and rest up before hosting Auburn on Thursday, January 13, at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.