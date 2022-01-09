Oaks Mall evacuated after someone let off fireworks inside

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Oaks Mall was evacuated Saturday evening due to possible shots fired that officials say turned out to just be fireworks.

According to local law enforcement and viewer confirmation, the mall was evacuated around 6:15 P.M Saturday evening.

Gainesville Police responded to the scene and managed the evacuation.

GPD officials say no one is in custody but witnesses say they saw a group of young black males setting off the firecrackers.

