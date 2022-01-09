Advertisement

Oaks Mall evacuated after someone let off fireworks inside

GPD officials say no one is in custody but witnesses say they saw a group of young black males...
GPD officials say no one is in custody but witnesses say they saw a group of young black males setting off the firecrackers.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Oaks Mall was evacuated Saturday evening due to possible shots fired that officials say turned out to just be fireworks.

According to local law enforcement and viewer confirmation, the mall was evacuated around 6:15 P.M Saturday evening.

Gainesville Police responded to the scene and managed the evacuation.

GPD officials say no one is in custody but witnesses say they saw a group of young black males setting off the firecrackers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reported 27-year old Alexandria Mihelic was arrested...
UPDATE: A third person has been arrested in Newberry robbery
All types of chili were tasted with proceeds going back to Sheltering Hands.
The 3rd annual Olaf’s Chili Challenge helps benefit non-profit Sheltering Hands
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards
Hard work pays off as Gainesville youth football players win Heisman awards