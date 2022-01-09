Ocala’s Bowe, Mantia sweep 1500 meters at Olympic Trials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia cemented their dominance in the Men’s and Women’s 1500 Meter Speed Skating Winter Olympic Trials, on Saturday.

The American pair blew by the field on their way to finishing first and punching their ticket to Beijing.

For Bowe, it’s the third event she’ll compete in when the games begin on February 4th. During qualifying, the 3-time Olympian won the Women’s 500, 1000, and 1500 meter races.

Bowe finished the race in 1:55:81, which was nearly two seconds faster than second place finisher, Mia Manganello Kilburg. The 2018 bronze medalist will try and add to her total when she competes in just under a month.

As for Mantia, he also lapped the field. His time of 1:44 set a new track record.

He’s headed to his third Olympics games, as well. Except, Mantia has never landed on the podium in his previous two go-rounds.

The 35 year-old will attempt to get over the hump and hear his country’s national anthem played in China come February.

