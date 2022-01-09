Two pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two are dead, including a Williston woman, after a head-on collision in Marion County Saturday night.
A 54-year-old Miami man was driving his SUV north on the southbound lane of US Highway 27 when he hit the 22-year-old Williston woman’s car head-on.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol officials report, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the male victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
A third car was hit by debris from the wreck, the two people in that separate vehicle were uninjured.
