Two pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two are dead, including a Williston woman, after a head-on collision in Marion County Saturday night.

A 54-year-old Miami man was driving his SUV north on the southbound lane of US Highway 27 when he hit the 22-year-old Williston woman’s car head-on.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol officials report, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the male victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

A third car was hit by debris from the wreck, the two people in that separate vehicle were uninjured.

