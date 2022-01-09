Two pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two are dead, including a Williston woman, after a head-on collision in Marion County Saturday night.

A 54-year-old Miami man was driving his SUV north on the southbound lane of US Highway 27 when he hit the 22-year-old Williston woman’s car head-on.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol officials report, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the male victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

A third car was hit by debris from the wreck, the two people in that separate vehicle were uninjured.

