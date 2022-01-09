Advertisement

UPDATE: A third person has been arrested in Newberry robbery



By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A third person has been arrested in the theft of a Newberry gun store.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reported 27-year old Alexandria Mihelic was arrested on Friday as an accomplice to the other two men.

Alan Manning and Wesley Addison who stole from Archangel Gun Smithing in November.

Mihelic admitted to driving the lookout vehicle and helping transport and unload the stolen rifles. She is being charged with armed burglary and six counts of grand theft.

