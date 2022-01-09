UPDATE: A third person has been arrested in Newberry robbery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A third person has been arrested in the theft of a Newberry gun store.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reported 27-year old Alexandria Mihelic was arrested on Friday as an accomplice to the other two men.

Alan Manning and Wesley Addison who stole from Archangel Gun Smithing in November.

Mihelic admitted to driving the lookout vehicle and helping transport and unload the stolen rifles. She is being charged with armed burglary and six counts of grand theft.

