A young boy is injured after a shooting in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department responded to a shooting just after 1pm on the 1500 block of NE 23rd Ave.

According to neighbors they said a young boy was on his bicycle as a teen walked beside him.

That’s when they say another teen confronted them and later an argument occurred.

The teen took out his gun and fired at least five shots hitting the young boy.

Keith McInnis heard the shooting from his home and he describes what he saw when he walked out his front door.

“When I stepped out there were at least three Gainesville police cars and an ambulance was already on the scene. I saw a bicycle in front of the fence about where that fence lays down and it was lying on the ground.”

The young boy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. GPD said they are still searching for the suspect.

